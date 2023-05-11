(@Abdulla99267510)

The spokesperson of the Fund says the discussions are underway with Pakistan regarding its loan program, which is set to end in June 2023.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday expressed confidence in Pakistan's economic policies and requested the country to continue the repayment process for its outstanding loans. This comes after the recent arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan sparked concerns about political instability in the country.

An IMF spokesperson stated that discussions are underway with Pakistan regarding its loan program, which is set to end in June 2023. Pakistan is currently obligated to repay $2.6 billion under the existing loan program.

The spokesperson further emphasized that the IMF supports Pakistan's efforts to ensure debt repayment and to implement sound economic policies. They also stated that the IMF's staff-level agreement for the ninth review of Pakistan's loan program aims to assess progress and to finalize the remaining policy reforms.

Pakistan's economic progress has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing political turmoil. The country is also facing pressure to abandon its cheap fuel scheme, which has led to a subsidy shortfall.

In 2019, Pakistan secured a $6.7 billion loan from the IMF to boost its economy and stabilize its finances.

The spokesperson's remarks come in response to recent reports that the IMF was reconsidering Pakistan's loan program due to the arrest of Imran Khan. The former prime minister was detained earlier this month on corruption charges, which sparked nationwide protests and led to concerns about political stability.

However, the IMF spokesperson has reassured Pakistan that it is committed to supporting the country's economic progress and that it will continue to work with Pakistani officials to address any challenges that may arise.

Overall, Pakistan's economy has shown some positive signs of recovery in recent months, with the country's GDP expected to grow by 1.5% this year. However, the ongoing political turmoil and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the need for continued economic reforms and sound policies to ensure long-term stability and growth.