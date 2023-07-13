IMF Deposits $1.2b Into SBP Account
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 13, 2023 | 01:54 PM
The move boosts the hope of cash-strapped nation for economic stability.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13rd, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday deposited $1.2 billion into the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) account.
The move boosted the cash-strapped nation's hope for economic stability, as it reached the brink of default for several months.
(Developing Story)