IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

(@Abdulla99267510)

The move boosts the hope of cash-strapped nation for economic stability.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13rd, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday deposited $1.2 billion into the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) account.

The move boosted the cash-strapped nation's hope for economic stability, as it reached the brink of default for several months.

(Developing Story)