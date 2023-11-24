Open Menu

IMF Disbursed $ 1.2 Bln Under Stand By Arrangement So Far: Caretaker Minister For Finance And Revenue Shamshad Akhtar

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2023 | 05:45 PM

IMF disbursed $ 1.2 bln under Stand By Arrangement so far: Caretaker Minister for Finance and Revenue Shamshad Akhtar

Caretaker Minister for Finance and Revenue Shamshad Akhtar on Friday informed the Senate that International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approved the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) worth $ 3 billion, of which $ 1.2 billion had been disbursed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Finance and Revenue Shamshad Akhtar on Friday informed the Senate that International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approved the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) worth $ 3 billion, of which $ 1.2 billion had been disbursed.

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, she said the duration of the program was 9 months.

The SBA would have two reviews which would be held/completed in November 2023 and March 2024, she added.

The minister said the completion of each review would lead to disbursement of the remaining amount.

The principal repayment was due within 3.25 years of disbursement in eight equal quarterly installments while the interest rate currently stood at 4.198%, she added.

She said "We have met the target of primary deficit in line with the standby arrangement reached with the IMF," adding the government had also managed to reduce expenditures.

The minister said the prices of essential commodities would now gradually come down as a result of the government effective policies.

To another question, Shamshad Akhtar told that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was a body corporate, established under the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956 (Act).

The oversight of the affairs and functions of the Bank was entrusted to the Board of Directors under the Act, she said.

Moreover, the Board of Directors was empowered, among other things, to make regulations regarding recruitment, compensation and terms of service of employees, she added.

She said a total of 1178 employees were working in SBP as on May 29, 2023. Out of total 1101 were regular employees while 77 employees had been appointed on contract basis.

The minister said there were two compensation structures at SBP namely Old Monetized Salary Structure (OMS) and New Compensation & Benefits Structure (NC&BS).

The NC&BS was defined contributory retirement scheme and employees (around 81%) who were currently serving SBP under this scheme were entitled to contributory provident fund and gratuity while the employees serving on OMS (around 19%) were entitled to pension based on the last drawn salary, as end of service benefits, she said.

The minister said a total budget of Rs 6,818 million had been allocated by the State Bank of Pakistan for the fiscal year FY 2022-23 for salaries and benefits of employees.

To a separate question, Shamshad Akhtar said that during last three years, 15 Audit teams visited 65 Missions abroad comprising 8, BPS-19 and 20, BPS-18 officers which incurred Rs 46.419 million total expenditure.

Responding to a point raised by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, she said that the government would issue directives to Principal Accounting Officer (PAO) of all ministries to control consumption of electricity, gas and other charges.

APP/raz-muk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Senate Electricity State Bank Of Pakistan Budget Bank Lead March May November Gas All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Tech Wizards Impressed by vivo V29e 5 ..

Pakistan’s Tech Wizards Impressed by vivo V29e 5G!

48 minutes ago
 Here’s what you need to know about the TikTok Ch ..

Here’s what you need to know about the TikTok Challenges

54 minutes ago
 KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

1 hour ago
 Gomal University, University of Mianwali sign MoU

Gomal University, University of Mianwali sign MoU

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about r ..

Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about rich Islamic history, culture

1 hour ago
 Rupee shed 11 paisa against Dollar

Rupee shed 11 paisa against Dollar

5 minutes ago
PM lauds Saudi Arabia for always standing with Pak ..

PM lauds Saudi Arabia for always standing with Pakistan in turbulent times

5 minutes ago
 Call to set up national gold bank

Call to set up national gold bank

2 minutes ago
 LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsib ..

LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsible for smog

3 hours ago
 Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians f ..

Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians for medical treatment

3 hours ago
 Pakistan actively engaged in ending Gaza crisis, r ..

Pakistan actively engaged in ending Gaza crisis, resolution of Palestine issue: ..

2 minutes ago

PM outlines interim government’s key steps as ‘legacy of good governance & r ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business