WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the current price cap imposed by Western countries on Russia's oil exports will not significantly affect it volumes of petroleum trade.

"At the current oil price cap level of the Group of Seven, Russian crude oil export volumes are not expected to be significantly affected, with Russian trade continuing to be redirected from sanctioning to non-sanctioning countries," the IMF said in its updated World Economic Outlook on Monday.