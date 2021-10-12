UrduPoint.com

IMF Downgrades 2021 Global Economy Growth Forecast To 5.9%

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

IMF Downgrades 2021 Global Economy Growth Forecast to 5.9%

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded the forecast for the global GDP growth in 2021 to 5.9% from July's 6% estimate, according to the fresh World Economic Outlook.

The 2022 growth forecast remains unchanged at 4.9%.

"Compared to our July forecast, the global growth projection for 2021 has been revised down marginally to 5.9 percent and is unchanged for 2022 at 4.9 percent. This modest headline revision, however, masks large downgrades for some countries. The outlook for the low-income developing country group has darkened considerably due to worsening pandemic dynamics.

The downgrade also reflects more difficult near-term prospects for the advanced economy group, in part due to supply disruptions," the IMF said.

About 58% of the population in advanced economies has been fully vaccinated, compared to 36% in emerging market economies and 5% in low-income developing countries, the IMF added.

According to the IMF, the global GDP saw a 3.1% decline in 2020, compared to July's 3.2% expectations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World July 2020 Market From

Recent Stories

Huawei Pakistan Kicks off IP Club 2021 to Empower ..

Huawei Pakistan Kicks off IP Club 2021 to Empower Businesses

7 minutes ago
 GITEX 2021: Ministry of State for FNC Affairs show ..

GITEX 2021: Ministry of State for FNC Affairs showcases innovations designed to ..

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture prepares to launch a remarkable vers ..

Dubai Culture prepares to launch a remarkable version of DFYT 2021

11 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General Receives Danish Ambassador t ..

OIC Secretary General Receives Danish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

25 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives ambassadors of several Centra ..

Fujairah CP receives ambassadors of several Central American countries

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber, Brazil&#039;s Parana Governor e ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Brazil&#039;s Parana Governor explore prospects of trade coop ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.