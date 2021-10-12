WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded its forecast for China's 2021 GDP growth to 8% from July's 8.1% estimate, according to the fresh World Economic Outlook.

The IMF explained that the 2021 forecast was downgraded due to a stronger than expected decline in public investment.

The 2022 growth forecast was downgraded by one percentage point to 5.6%.

China's GDP saw a 2.3% growth in 2020, according to the IMF.