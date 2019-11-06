UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Downgrades European Growth To Six-Year Low Based On Weaker Trade, Manufacturing

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:13 PM

IMF Downgrades European Growth to Six-Year Low Based on Weaker Trade, Manufacturing

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday that it has downgraded its outlook for Europe's economic growth to a six-year low, forecasting economic expansion at 1.4 percent this year versus 2.3 percent in 2018, on the basis of weaker trade and manufacturing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday that it has downgraded its outlook for Europe's economic growth to a six-year low, forecasting economic expansion at 1.4 percent this year versus 2.3 percent in 2018, on the basis of weaker trade and manufacturing.

"Following global trends, trade and manufacturing in Europe have weakened considerably," the IMF said in its Regional Economic Outlook Report. "The report predicts growth will moderate from 2.3 percent in 2018 to 1.4 percent in 2019, its lowest rate since 2013."

While the IMF projected a modest European growth recovery to 1.8 percent in 2020 from a rebound in international trade, it noted that investment in Europe "is starting to lose steam."

European services and consumption have remained relatively resilient in line with strong labor markets but the slowdown in trade and manufacturing was affecting the rest of the economy, the report said.

"This weakness is primarily driven by machinery and transport equipment - sectors that are particularly relevant for Europe," the report said. "As a result, economic activity in Europe has slowed, especially in advanced economies. Emerging European economies outside of Russia and Turkey were a bright spot, with growth remaining strong."

The global economy was expected to grow at its slowest pace since the financial crisis, the IMF said in October, predicting a 3 percent growth this year, down from the 3.2 percent forecast in July. The IMF blamed the slowdown on trade tensions, the uncertainty surrounding Brexit and other geopolitical crises.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Russia Europe Turkey Brexit July October 2018 2019 2020 Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

EU Military Committee Chairman visits AHQ, lauds P ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Welcomes Power-Sharing Deal Between Yemeni ..

3 minutes ago

Bhai Mohinder Singh Ahluwalia calls on Prime Minis ..

3 minutes ago

Bhai Mahinder Singh Ahluwalia calls on Prime Minis ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan not oblivious to safeguarding its nationa ..

8 minutes ago

Circular debt will be zero by December 2020: Senat ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.