IMF Downgrades European Growth to Six-Year Low Based on Weaker Trade, Manufacturing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) said on Wednesday that it has downgraded its outlook for Europe 's economic growth to a six-year low, forecasting economic expansion at 1.4 percent this year versus 2.3 percent in 2018 , on the basis of weaker trade and manufacturing.

"Following global trends, trade and manufacturing in Europe have weakened considerably," the IMF said in its Regional Economic Outlook Report. "The report predicts growth will moderate from 2.3 percent in 2018 to 1.4 percent in 2019, its lowest rate since 2013."

While the IMF projected a modest European growth recovery to 1.8 percent in 2020 from a rebound in international trade, it noted that investment in Europe "is starting to lose steam."

European services and consumption have remained relatively resilient in line with strong labor markets but the slowdown in trade and manufacturing was affecting the rest of the economy, the report said.

"This weakness is primarily driven by machinery and transport equipment - sectors that are particularly relevant for Europe," the report said. "As a result, economic activity in Europe has slowed, especially in advanced economies. Emerging European economies outside of Russia and Turkey were a bright spot, with growth remaining strong."

The global economy was expected to grow at its slowest pace since the financial crisis, the IMF said in October, predicting a 3 percent growth this year, down from the 3.2 percent forecast in July. The IMF blamed the slowdown on trade tensions, the uncertainty surrounding Brexit and other geopolitical crises.