IMF Downgrades Forecast for US GDP Growth to 5.2% in 2022 - World Economic Outlook

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded its forecast for the United States' GDP growth this year to 4 percent from its October forecast of 5.2%, the updated World Economic Outlook said on Tuesday.

At the same time, the IMF upgraded its forecast for the United States' GDP growth for 2023 by 0.4 to 5.6%, the report said.