IMF Downgrades US 2021 GDP Growth Forecast To 6%, Upgrading 2022 Forecast To 5.2%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded its forecast for the United States' 2021 GDP growth to 6% by one percentage point from July's estimate, according to the fresh World Economic Outlook.

At the same time, the IMF upgraded the 2022 forecast from 4.9% to 5.2%.

The US GDP saw a 3.4% decrease in 2020, according to the IMF.

"In the United States, the baseline forecast is for a strong, sustained recovery with output expected to exceed potential over much of the forecast horizon. As this solidifies, the Federal Reserve should communicate a scaling back of asset purchases and begin tapering in late 2021 to prepare for a policy rate liftoff in late 2022," the IMF said.

Inflation may remain quite high in the US due to a number of factors that influence consumer prices in advanced economies, experts warn.

