MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Following a one-week visit to Russia's cities of Moscow and Kaluga from November 13-20, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission, headed by James Roaf, gave on Wednesday an analysis of the country's recent economic developments and prospects for fiscal 2020.

According to the mission's press release, the economic situation in Russia can be characterized by three main factors, namely a stable macroeconomic framework, within which the inflation in the country is kept under control and there is confidence in the exchange rate; a structural rigidity limiting growth; and the international sanctions imposed on Russia that negative affect businesses in light of economic uncertainty, limiting money inflows and reducing Russia's integration in international market.

By summing up these indicators, the IMF predicts that Russia's economy will remain subdued with growth projected at or below 2 percent through the next few years.

"In the near term, GDP is projected to grow by 1.1 percent in 2019, held back by weak domestic demand and an unfavorable external environment. Growth is forecast to pick up to 1.9 percent in 2020 as delays in government spending on national projects are addressed. The inflation rate is projected to continue falling, to below 3 percent in early 2020, before rising gradually towards the 4 percent target as domestic demand strengthens and the effects of transitory disinflation factors fade out," the statement read.

The IMF mission added that the Central Bank of Russia's decision to implement interest rate cuts back in June has weakened the inflationary pressures on the economy. Further cuts will be appropriate, as the inflation is expected to remain below target in 2020.

"Structural reforms remain key to accelerate growth. The national projects, if selected according to rigorous economic criteria and implemented effectively, are expected to contribute positively to growth by improving infrastructure and supporting a healthier and better-educated workforce. Russia's efforts to strengthen the business environment have been reflected in improved survey results," according to the IMF press release.

It added, that small and medium-sized businesses in Russia continued to "suffer from excessive bureaucracy and regulations, legal uncertainty, and corruption vulnerabilities," and that reforms were needed to ensure a competitive environment.

The next IMF mission will arrive in Moscow for Article IV consultations in May 2020.