IMF Executive Board Decides to Allocate $594Mln to Help Guatemala Fight COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it had satisfied Guatemala's request for a $594 million financial support amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved Guatemala's request for emergency financial assistance under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) equivalent to SDR 428.6 million (100 percent of quota, or about US$ 594 million at today's exchange rate). The RFI will help the country meet the urgent balance of payments needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and catalyze additional funding from other development partners," the IMF said in a statement on late Wednesday.

According to the organization, financial support will provide Guatemala with resources to overcome the economic and social impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The Guatemalan authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to ensure that emergency financing is used effectively, transparently, and through reinforced governance mechanisms," IMF Deputy Managing Director Mitsuhiro Furusawa said, as quoted by the statement.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 7.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 415,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Guatemala has registered 7,866 cases so far, with 289 fatalities.