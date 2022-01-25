IMF Expects 3.8% Global GDP Growth in 2023 - World Economic Outlook

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The global economy is expected to slow down its growth to 3.8 percent next year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its updated World Economic Outlook on Tuesday.

"Global growth is expected to slow to 3.8 percent in 2023," the report said.

"Although this is 0.2 percentage point higher than in the previous forecast, the upgrade largely reflects a mechanical pickup after current drags on growth dissipate in the second half of 2022."

The forecast is conditional on adverse health outcomes declining to low levels in most countries by the end of 2022, the IMF said in the report.