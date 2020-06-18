IMF Expects Deeper Contraction of US Economy in Second Quarter - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects the contraction of the US economy in the second quarter will be deeper than previously expected, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects the contraction of the US economy in the second quarter will be deeper than previously expected, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"The data we are seeing suggests that the de-facto lockdown in the US has continued for longer than we had anticipated in April," Rice said during a virtual press briefing.

"The contraction in the second quarter will be deeper than we had anticipated previously and that the pace of recuperation may be slower."

The IMF will update its World Economic Outlook (WEO), including the forecast on the US economy, next Wednesday, he added.

The US economy has significant fiscal space that can be fully deployed to react to the COVID-19, Rice said, adding that it will help to minimize the economic damage from the pandemic.

In April, the IMF estimated that the US economy will lose 5.9 percent in 2020.