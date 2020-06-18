UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Expects Deeper Contraction Of US Economy In Second Quarter - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:08 PM

IMF Expects Deeper Contraction of US Economy in Second Quarter - Spokesperson

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects the contraction of the US economy in the second quarter will be deeper than previously expected, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects the contraction of the US economy in the second quarter will be deeper than previously expected, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"The data we are seeing suggests that the de-facto lockdown in the US has continued for longer than we had anticipated in April," Rice said during a virtual press briefing.

"The contraction in the second quarter will be deeper than we had anticipated previously and that the pace of recuperation may be slower."

The IMF will update its World Economic Outlook (WEO), including the forecast on the US economy, next Wednesday, he added.

The US economy has significant fiscal space that can be fully deployed to react to the COVID-19, Rice said, adding that it will help to minimize the economic damage from the pandemic.

In April, the IMF estimated that the US economy will lose 5.9 percent in 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World April May 2020 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

26 minutes ago

Rameez Raja agrees with Dr. Yasmin Rashid on her r ..

1 hour ago

T20 World Cup seems unrealistic, says PCB Chairman

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Zayed commends progress at ADNOC’s ..

2 hours ago

England’s women cricketers will return to traini ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.