IMF Expects Economic Growth in Asia, Pacific to Reach 4.6% in 2023 From 3.8% in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that it expects the economic growth of countries in Asia and the Pacific to accelerate to 4.6% in 2023 from 3.8% last year, with the region accounting for most of the global growth this year.

"Asia and the Pacific is a relative bright spot amid the more somber context of the global economy's rocky recovery. As the Chart of the Week shows, the region will contribute about 70 percent of global growth this year � a much greater share than in recent years ... Growth in Asia and the Pacific is forecast to accelerate to 4.6 percent this year from 3.8 percent last year," the IMF said in a press release.

China is expected to account for around 35% of the global economic growth in 2023, with India and Indonesia contributing 15.

4% and 4.4%, respectively, according to the forecast.

China's reopening after several years of COVID-19-related restrictions and surging consumption there have been the main boosters of the economic recovery in the region, the IMF added.

The region's main goals will be tight monetary and fiscal policies to curb inflation and coherent policy in the financial sector to respond to possible banking turmoils in the US and Europe, the report said.

The IMF noted that China's economic growth will eventually slow down in the long term due to unfavorable demographics and a decline in productivity rates.