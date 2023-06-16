IMF Expects EU Economy to Start Recovering From Recession in Late 2023

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday that the economic recession continuing in the European Union since the beginning of the year was expected to reverse into slight growth by the end of 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday that the economic recession continuing in the European Union since the beginning of the year was expected to reverse into slight growth by the end of 2023.

"While the economy slipped into a mild technical recession in early 2023, we expect economic activity to pick up later in the year gradually and to finish the year in positive growth territory, current assessment 0.8% growth this year, 1,4% next year," Georgieva told reporters.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank said that it cut the eurozone growth forecast for 2023 to 0.9% from 1% predicted in March and for 2024 to 1.5% from 1.6%. In addition, the bank revised its annual inflation projection for 2023 up to 5.4% from 5.3% expected in March. Consumer prices in 2024 are now expected to grow by 3% from the 2.9% predicted previously and by 2.2% in 2025.