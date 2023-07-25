Open Menu

IMF Expects Euro Area Growth To Decrease To 0.9% In 2023 But Rise To 1.5% In 2024 - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Economic growth in the euro zone area is projected to decrease to 0.9% this year from 3.5% in 2022 but is expected to increase to 1.5% in 2024, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.

"Growth in the euro area is projected to fall from 3.5% in 2022 to 0.9% in 2023, before rising to 1.5% in 2024," the IMF said in its updated World Economic Outlook report.

The IMF said in the report that its expectations for economic growth in Italy increased by 0.

4% and in Spain by 1% because of the more robust services and tourism sectors in these countries.

"However, for Germany, weakness in manufacturing output and economic contraction in the first quarter of 2023 means that growth has been revised downward by 0.2 percentage point, to -0.3%," the report said.

At the same time, the IMF said if left practically unchanged the outlook for growth in France, which is projected to be 0.8% this year and 1.3% in 2024 as compared to 2.5% in 2022.

