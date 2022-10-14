IMF Expects GDP Growth in Advanced Europe to Fall From 3.2% in 2022 to 0.6% in 2023

UrduPoint.com

October 14, 2022

The International Monetary Fund expects that GDP growth in advanced European economies will fall from 3.2 percent this year to 0.6 percent in 2023, the IMF's European Department director Alfred Kammer said on Friday

"GDP growth in advanced Europe is forecast to fall from 3.2 percent in 2022 to 0.6 percent in 2023�implying a downward revision for 2023 of 0.7 percentage point from our July World Economic Outlook Update projections," Kammer told reporters.

Emerging European economies may also face a sharp economic decline from 4.3 percent growth in 2022 to 1.7 percent in 2023, he added.

"In the conflict countries, output losses will be very large; Ukraine will see its GDP contract by over a third in 2022, while in Russia GDP is projected to be about 10 percent lower by 2023 than pre-war forecasts," Kammer added.

The IMF sees downside risks to economic growth and upside challenges to inflation in the region.

"A complete shutoff of remaining Russian gas flows to Europe, combined with a cold winter, could result in gas shortages and rationing, giving rise to GDP losses of up to 3 percent in some Central and Eastern European economies, and yet another bout of inflation across the continent," Kammer said.

The IMF said earlier this week in its World Economic Outlook that the projected growth to the eurozone is 3.1 percent in 2022 and 0.5 percent in 2023.

