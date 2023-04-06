IMF Expects Global Economic Growth to Remain Around 3% for Next 5 Years - Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that global economic growth will remain at around 3% for the next five years, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that global economic growth will remain at around 3% for the next five years, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

"We project global growth to remain around 3 percent over the next five years -- our lowest medium-term growth forecast since 1990, and well below the average of 3.

8 percent from the past two decades," Georgieva said in her curtain raiser speech ahead of the Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank.