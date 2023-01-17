UrduPoint.com

IMF Expects Global Growth To Decelerate To 2.7% In 2023 - Georgieva

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 07:38 PM

IMF Expects Global Growth to Decelerate to 2.7% in 2023 - Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects global economic growth to continue decelerating this year and bottom out at 2.7%, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects global economic growth to continue decelerating this year and bottom out at 2.7%, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

"We expect growth to further decelerate this year. We're also expecting 2023 growth to bottom out," Georgieva said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The IMF projects that growth will decelerate to around 2.7% this year, she added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Switzerland

Recent Stories

Russian Strategic Missile Carriers Tu-160 Complete ..

Russian Strategic Missile Carriers Tu-160 Complete Scheduled 10-Hour Flight Over ..

3 minutes ago
 Pesticide dealer found murdered in Kasur

Pesticide dealer found murdered in Kasur

3 minutes ago
 Mirza Afridi for making climate change part of cur ..

Mirza Afridi for making climate change part of curriculum

3 minutes ago
 DC Sukkur vows action against hoarders, profiteers ..

DC Sukkur vows action against hoarders, profiteers

3 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt promotes 72,800 teachers ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt promotes 72,800 teachers

18 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of flour seized in Lahore

Huge quantity of flour seized in Lahore

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.