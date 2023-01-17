IMF Expects Global Growth to Decelerate to 2.7% in 2023 - Georgieva

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects global economic growth to continue decelerating this year and bottom out at 2.7%, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

"We expect growth to further decelerate this year. We're also expecting 2023 growth to bottom out," Georgieva said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The IMF projects that growth will decelerate to around 2.7% this year, she added.