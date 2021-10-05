IMF Expects Global Growth to Moderate Slightly Below 6% in 2021 - IMF Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates the global growth to fall below 6% in 2021 amid ongoing pandemic disruptions and knock-on effects, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday during remarks before an annual conference.

"In July we projected global growth at 6 percent in 2021. As you will see in our updated World Economic Outlook next week, we now expect growth to moderate slightly this year," Georgieva said.