IMF Expects Global Growth To Moderate Slightly Below 6% In 2021 - IMF Chief

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates the global growth to fall below 6% in 2021 amid ongoing pandemic disruptions and knock-on effects, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday during remarks before an annual conference.

"In July we projected global growth at 6 percent in 2021. As you will see in our updated World Economic Outlook next week, we now expect growth to moderate slightly this year," Georgieva said.

