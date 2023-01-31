IMF Expects Global Inflation to Fall to 6.6% in 2023 - World Economic Outlook

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Global inflation will slow to 6.6% this year and 4.3% in 2024, still remaining well above pre-pandemic levels, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

"Global inflation is expected to fall from 8.8 percent in 2022 to 6.6 percent in 2023 and 4.

3 percent in 2024, still above pre-pandemic (2017-19) levels of about 3.5 percent," the IMF said in its updated World Economic Outlook (WEO) on Monday.

The global fight against inflation, the conflict in Ukraine and new COVID-19 breakouts in China weighed on global economic activity in 2022, the report noted.

"The first two factors will continue to do so in 2023," the IMF added.