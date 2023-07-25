IMF Expects Global Inflation to Fall to 6.8% in 2023, 5.2% in 2024 - Wold Economic Outlook

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Global inflation is expected to decline to 6.8% in 2023 and to 5.2% in 2024, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday in its latest update to the World Economic Outlook.

"Global headline inflation is expected to fall from 8.

7 percent in 2022 to 6.8 percent in 2023 and 5.2 percent in 2024," the IMF said. "Core inflation is generally declining more gradually. Globally, it is set to decline from an annual average of 6.5 percent in 2022 to 6.0 percent in 2023 and 4.7 percent in 2024."