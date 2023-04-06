Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

IMF Expects India, China To Contribute Half Of Global Growth In 2023 - Georgieva

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 07:22 PM

IMF Expects India, China to Contribute Half of Global Growth in 2023 - Georgieva

The IMF said Thursday that it expects India and China to account for half of global growth this year, which is predicted to remain below 3%

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The IMF said Thursday that it expects India and China to account for half of global growth this year, which is predicted to remain below 3%.

"Some momentum comes from emerging economies Asia especially is a bright spot. India and China are expected to account for half of global growth in 2023," Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a speech ahead of the IMF-World Bank spring meetings.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India IMF China Bank From

Recent Stories

Ukraine, Poland Agree on Joint Tank Shells Product ..

Ukraine, Poland Agree on Joint Tank Shells Production - Minister for Strategic I ..

9 minutes ago
 Railway Route Between Ukraine, Poland Reopened 20 ..

Railway Route Between Ukraine, Poland Reopened 20 Years After Closure - Border S ..

12 minutes ago
 Four illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

Four illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

12 minutes ago
 Robbed items of Rs 190.8m handed over to owners

Robbed items of Rs 190.8m handed over to owners

12 minutes ago
 Derelict Historical Building Collapses in Istanbul

Derelict Historical Building Collapses in Istanbul

12 minutes ago
 111 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

111 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.