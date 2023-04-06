IMF Expects India, China to Contribute Half of Global Growth in 2023 - Georgieva

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The IMF said Thursday that it expects India and China to account for half of global growth this year, which is predicted to remain below 3%.

"Some momentum comes from emerging economies Asia especially is a bright spot. India and China are expected to account for half of global growth in 2023," Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a speech ahead of the IMF-World Bank spring meetings.