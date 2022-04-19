IMF Expects Inflation to Remain Elevated, Reach at Least 5.7% in 2022 - Economic Outlook

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Inflation will remain heightened for longer than previously expected and reach 5.7% this year in advanced economies and 8.7% in developing markets, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday in its World Economic Outlook (WEO).

"Inflation is expected to remain elevated for longer than in the previous forecast, driven by war-induced commodity price increases and broadening price pressures," the report said. "For 2022, inflation is projected at 5.7 percent in advanced economies and 8.7 percent in emerging market and developing economies - 1.8 and 2.8 percentage points higher than projected in January."