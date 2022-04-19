UrduPoint.com

IMF Expects Inflation To Remain Elevated, Reach At Least 5.7% In 2022 - Economic Outlook

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 06:25 PM

IMF Expects Inflation to Remain Elevated, Reach at Least 5.7% in 2022 - Economic Outlook

Inflation will remain heightened for longer than previously expected and reach 5.7% this year in advanced economies and 8.7% in developing markets, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday in its World Economic Outlook (WEO)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Inflation will remain heightened for longer than previously expected and reach 5.7% this year in advanced economies and 8.7% in developing markets, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday in its World Economic Outlook (WEO).

"Inflation is expected to remain elevated for longer than in the previous forecast, driven by war-induced commodity price increases and broadening price pressures," the report said. "For 2022, inflation is projected at 5.7 percent in advanced economies and 8.7 percent in emerging market and developing economies - 1.8 and 2.8 percentage points higher than projected in January."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Price January Market

Recent Stories

IMF Lowers Global Growth Forecast to 3.6% for 2022 ..

IMF Lowers Global Growth Forecast to 3.6% for 2022, 2023 - World Economic Outloo ..

13 minutes ago
 IMF Expects Further Increases in Food Prices - Rep ..

IMF Expects Further Increases in Food Prices - Report

13 minutes ago
 IMF Downgrades Forecast for Euro Area to 2.8% in 2 ..

IMF Downgrades Forecast for Euro Area to 2.8% in 2022, 2.3% in 2023 - Report

13 minutes ago
 IMF Lowers US Economic Growth Projection to 3.7% i ..

IMF Lowers US Economic Growth Projection to 3.7% in 2022, 2.3% in 2023 - Report

13 minutes ago
 IMF Downgrades Forecast for China Area to 4.4% in ..

IMF Downgrades Forecast for China Area to 4.4% in 2022, 5.1% in 2023 - Report

14 minutes ago
 Projected Average Oil Prices to Increase in 2022 B ..

Projected Average Oil Prices to Increase in 2022 By Almost $30 to $106.83 Per Ba ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.