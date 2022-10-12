(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Russia's general government gross debt to reach 16.2% of GDP in 2022 and increase up to 16.9% next year, the IMF Fiscal Monitor report said on Wednesday.

The IMF also expects Russia's debt to fall in the subsequent years, according to a graph provided in the report. In 2024, the debt it is expected to decrease to 16.4% and to 15.3% of GDP in 2025.

This decreasing trend will continue in 2026 and 2027 when the IMF expects Russia's debt to reach 13.9% and 12.5% of GDP, respectively.

The IMF also expects that Russia's government revenue to increase next year to 33.6% of GDP from 33.2% in 2022, the report said.

Russia's revenue is expected to grow up to 35,4% of GDP in 2027, the report added.

The IMF said it expects Russia's expenditures to decrease from 33.5% this year to 35.3% of GDP in 2027, according to the report.