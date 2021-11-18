IMF Expects Supply-Demand Imbalances to Wane in 2022, Easing Inflation

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects supply-demand imbalances will even out in 2022, allowing for inflation to ease, spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects supply-demand imbalances will even out in 2022, allowing for inflation to ease, spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"Looking ahead, we expect that supply-demand imbalances will wane next year, and this will help ease inflation pressures," Rice said during a press briefing.

Inflation expectations generally remain anchored in most economies, but continued supply disruptions may change the situation significantly, Rice noted. He called on central banks to be vigilant about the issue.

Speaking of the current state of the economy, Rice noted that inflation pressures have increased in most countries. This was partly anticipated, but in some cases the situation has become more serious than expected, he added.