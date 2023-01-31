IMF Expects US Economic Growth to Slow to 1.4% in 2023 - World Economic Outlook

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects economic growth in the United States to slow from 2% in 2022 to 1.4% in 2023 and 1% in 2024, according to its updated World Economic Outlook.

"In the United States, growth is projected to fall from 2.0 percent in 2022 to 1.

4 percent in 2023 and 1.0 percent in 2024 ... There is a 0.4 percentage point upward revision for annual growth in 2023, reflecting carryover effects from domestic demand resilience in 2022, but a 0.2 percentage point downward revision of growth in 2024 due to the steeper path of Federal Reserve rate hikes, to a peak of about 5.1 percent in 2023," the IMF said.