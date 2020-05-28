IMF Expects World Economy to Contract in 2020 By More Than Previously Projected 3% - Head

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) now expects the global economy to contract by more than the previously projected 3 percent, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) now expects the global economy to contract by more than the previously projected 3 percent, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

"In April, we projected a shrinkage of 3 percent for the world economy. Now, we are receiving incoming data that indicate the contraction may be even more," Georgieva said.