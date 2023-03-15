IMF Finalizing $15.6Bln Lending Program for Ukraine to Unveil in Few Days - Reports

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is finalizing a $15.6 billion lending program for Ukraine that may be announced in a few days, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is finalizing a $15.6 billion lending program for Ukraine that may be announced in a few days, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The announcement on the lending program for Ukraine is imminent, the report said, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The IMF said earlier that it held a�productive policy discussion with the Ukrainian authorities in Poland from March 8-15.

Ukraine has said that it faces a deficit of $38 billion this year.

US President Joe Biden's budget proposal for 2024 includes $469 million to support the government of Ukraine, according to the White House.