IMF Finalizing $15.6Bln Lending Program For Ukraine To Unveil In Few Days - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 11:27 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is finalizing a $15.6 billion lending program for Ukraine that may be announced in a few days, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is finalizing a $15.6 billion lending program for Ukraine that may be announced in a few days, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The announcement on the lending program for Ukraine is imminent, the report said, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The IMF said earlier that it held a�productive policy discussion with the Ukrainian authorities in Poland from March 8-15.

Ukraine has said that it faces a deficit of $38 billion this year.

US President Joe Biden's budget proposal for 2024 includes $469 million to support the government of Ukraine, according to the White House.

