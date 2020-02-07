IMF First Deputy Director to Leave Fund at End of February - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) International Monetary Fund (IMF) First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton and Chief Administrative Officer Carla Grasso will leave their positions at the end of this month, the fund said in a statement on Friday.

"IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva announced that David Lipton would be leaving the Fund at the end of February in the context of changes she will be making to the leadership team," the fund said.

Lipton, who took his position in 2011, is the IMF's longest-serving First Deputy Managing Director, Georgieva said in the release. Lipton, she added, has provided invaluable service to the fund's membership and the global economy with his outstanding economic expertise.

The search for Lipton's and Grasso's successors will start shortly, the IMF said.

Traditionally, the Managing Director represents one of the European countries, while First Deputy is a US national.