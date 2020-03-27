UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Forecasts Global Economy Contraction In 2020 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 09:18 PM

IMF Forecasts Global Economy Contraction in 2020 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - Statement

The global economy will contract this year due to the interruption of economic activity caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Chair Lessetja Kganyago said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The global economy will contract this year due to the interruption of economic activity caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Chair Lessetja Kganyago said in a statement on Friday.

"With a sudden stop in economic activity, global output will contract in 2020," Georgieva and Kganyago said in the statment.

The two officials called on countries to continue taking extraordinary measures to support their economies.

"Priority should be afforded to targeted fiscal support to vulnerable households and businesses to accelerate and strengthen the recovery in 2021," Georgieva and Kganyago added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No contacts between Riyadh and Moscow over increas ..

35 minutes ago

Supreme Court to take up case on Mar 30, against I ..

1 minute ago

Latin America coronavirus cases pass 10,000: AFP c ..

1 minute ago

Mnuchin pledges speedy delivery of cash to America ..

1 minute ago

IMF to Discuss Crisis Response Package in Coming W ..

1 minute ago

Sri Lanka fights virus with Buddhist holy water

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.