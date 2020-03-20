UrduPoint.com
IMF Forecasts Sharp Downside To Italy's Economy Due To COVID-19 Crisis - Report

Italy will face a sharp economic downturn in the near future, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report on Friday

"Uncertainty is very high and risks to the outlook are sharply to the downside," the staff report said. "While the revised forecast reflects materialization of some downside risks, uncertainty remains very high on the potential spread and impact of COVID-19."

"Uncertainty is very high and risks to the outlook are sharply to the downside," the staff report said. "While the revised forecast reflects materialization of some downside risks, uncertainty remains very high on the potential spread and impact of COVID-19."

The fund noted that the report is based on the information available as of January 28, 2020.

The fund predicts that Italy's GDP growth will be 0.6% in 2020, but would grow 0.

8% in each of the next two years.

"If infections continue to rise, prolonged business disruptions and deterioration in confidence would likely follow, resulting in a further sharp contraction in economic activity and potentially reigniting the sovereign-bank nexus," the report said.

The IMF warned that the public debt and GDP ratio would worsen as a result of a prolonged weakness of Italy's key foreign trading partners.

As of Thursday afternoon, Italy had 41,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,405 lethal results, Johns Hopkins University's real-time tracking map revealed.

