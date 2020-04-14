South Korea will have its economy contract 1.2 percent this year as opposed to growing 2.2 percent, as earlier expected, in light of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a freshly released World Economic Outlook on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) South Korea will have its economy contract 1.2 percent this year as opposed to growing 2.2 percent, as earlier expected, in light of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a freshly released World Economic Outlook on Tuesday.

The report forecast the global economy to shrink 3 percent in 2020, much worse than during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, fomenting concerns that the world might be facing the worst recession since the 1930 Great Depression.

Should the IMF forecast with regard to South Korea turn accurate, one of the most advanced Asian economies will experience its first recession since 1998.

According to Andreas Bauer, the IMF's resident representative in the Asia-Pacific region, the January forecast of 2.2 percent growth was revised down 3.4 percentage points chiefly due to trade restraints caused by falling external demand.

Presuming, however, that the COVID-19 crisis is taken under control during the second half of this year, the IMF said South Korea's economy could grow 3.4 percent in 2021.