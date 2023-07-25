IMF Hopes World Entered Final Stage of Inflationary Cycle - Chief Economist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) hopes that the global economy has entered the final stage of the inflationary cycle, IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said on Tuesday.

"Hopefully, with inflation starting to recede, we have entered the final stage of the inflationary cycle that started in 2021," Gourinchas told reporters at the presentation of IMF's updated World Economic Outlook (WEO).

Gourinchas pointed out that inflationary risk is more balanced now. He also noted that most major economies are less likely to need additional outsized increases in policy rates.

At the same time, he stressed that it is still critical to avoid easing monetary policy.

The IMF said in its updated WEO that global headline inflation is expected to fall from 8.7 percent in 2022 to 6.8 percent in 2023 and 5.2 percent in 2024.