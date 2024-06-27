IMF increases Zambia loan to $1.7B, disburses $569.6M

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The International Monetary Fund said it has increased loan disbursement to Zambia up to $1.7 billion with an immediate release of $569.6 million.

It will help the southern African nation boost its foreign reserves as it faces a severe drought, significantly impacting its agriculture and electricity generation.

The drought situation led to a revision of the 2024 growth projections down to 2.3% from 4.7%, the IMF said after a meeting of its executive board on Wednesday.

It was in August 2022 that Zambia signed a 38-month Extended Credit Facility arrangement with the IMF under which the loan was disbursed.

“The drought has affected a substantial share of the population, and the authorities should continue their commendable efforts to address the humanitarian needs,” said Antoinette Sayeh, IMF deputy managing director.