Open Menu

IMF Increases Zambia Loan To $1.7B, Disburses $569.6M

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 02:00 PM

IMF increases Zambia loan to $1.7B, disburses $569.6M

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The International Monetary Fund said it has increased loan disbursement to Zambia up to $1.7 billion with an immediate release of $569.6 million.

It will help the southern African nation boost its foreign reserves as it faces a severe drought, significantly impacting its agriculture and electricity generation.

The drought situation led to a revision of the 2024 growth projections down to 2.3% from 4.7%, the IMF said after a meeting of its executive board on Wednesday.

It was in August 2022 that Zambia signed a 38-month Extended Credit Facility arrangement with the IMF under which the loan was disbursed.

“The drought has affected a substantial share of the population, and the authorities should continue their commendable efforts to address the humanitarian needs,” said Antoinette Sayeh, IMF deputy managing director.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan IMF Electricity Agriculture Drought Zambia August From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

15 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2n ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final a ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

6 hours ago
 PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seat ..

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

14 hours ago
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency ..

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..

14 hours ago
 Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

14 hours ago
 PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

14 hours ago
 AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

14 hours ago
 RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

14 hours ago
 6 NA committees elect their chairmen

6 NA committees elect their chairmen

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business