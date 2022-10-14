(@Abdulla99267510)

World Bank President David Malpass has assured Finance Minister Ishaq Dar that the Bank would continue to work with Pakistan to help it overcome socio-economic challenges due to the floods.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2022) The International Monetary Fund has appreciated Pakistan's policies and assured its continued support to the country.

Deputy Managing Director of IMF Ms Antoinette Sayeh was talking to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Washington DC today.

Ishaq Dar apprised her of the damages caused by the unprecedented floods in Pakistan. He also shared the government's vision for stabilizing the economy and carrying out sustainable and resilient recovery.

The Finance Minister, in his meeting with President of World Bank David Malpass thanked the Bank for its continued support in the socio economic development of Pakistan.

President Malpass assured that the Bank would continue to work with Pakistan to help it overcome socio-economic challenges due to the floods.

In a separate meeting with World Bank's Vice President for South Asian Region Martin Raiser, the Finance Minister thanked him for undertaking a visit to Pakistan to see first-hand the devastation caused by the floods.

Ishaq Dar also met with President of Islamic Development Bank Dr Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser and appreciated that the bank and Pakistan had remained trusted partners for decades.

President Al Jasser appreciated the measures being taken by Pakistan's government to stabilize the economy while providing relief to the flood victims.

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar in his meeting with the leadership of Deutsche Bank and J.P Morgan elaborated upon the government's vision to stabilize the economy while also providing relief to the flood victims. He assured that Pakistan is committed to completing the IMF's program.