UrduPoint.com

IMF Lifts 2023 Growth Forecast With Boost From China Reopening

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 05:48 PM

IMF lifts 2023 growth forecast with boost from China reopening

Global growth is set to be higher than expected this year, the IMF said Monday, raising its forecast on surprisingly strong consumption and investment while China's lifting of zero-Covid restrictions provides another boost

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ):Global growth is set to be higher than expected this year, the IMF said Monday, raising its forecast on surprisingly strong consumption and investment while China's lifting of zero-Covid restrictions provides another boost.

The International Monetary Fund expects the world economy to expand 2.9 percent this year, slowing from 2022 to a rate that remains weak by historical standards, said its latest World Economic Outlook update.

"The year ahead will still be challenging... but it could well represent a turning point with growth bottoming out and inflation declining," IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told reporters.

While China's easing of coronavirus restrictions paves the way for a faster-than-expected recovery, the rise in central bank rates to fight inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine continue to weigh on economic activity, the Washington-based crisis lender said in its report.

But "adverse risks have moderated" since October's forecast, the IMF added.

The fund now sees Germany and Italy avoiding recessions, as European growth proved "more resilient than expected" despite war in Ukraine.

But it warned that slower growth this year is driven by advanced economies.

US growth is seen falling to 1.4 percent in 2023 and euro area growth is to slump to 0.7 percent, while the United Kingdom economy contracts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Ukraine Russia China Bank Germany Italy United Kingdom Euro October From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE’s national digital economy set to grow $140 billion by 2031

1 minute ago
 Israeli Police Arrest 4 People Suspected of Produc ..

Israeli Police Arrest 4 People Suspected of Producing Weapons With 3D Printer - ..

1 second ago
 Babar Azam vows to notch maiden century in HBL PSL

Babar Azam vows to notch maiden century in HBL PSL

17 minutes ago
 The University of Sargodha (UoS) and International ..

The University of Sargodha (UoS) and International Center for Chemical & Biologi ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns around to bull ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns around to bullish trend, gains 801 points

4 minutes ago
 National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar de ..

National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar delegation calls on RPO

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.