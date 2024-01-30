IMF Lifts Global Growth Forecast Citing Unexpected 'resilience'
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 06:27 PM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The IMF announced on Tuesday it has raised its 2024 global growth forecast to 3.1 percent, citing unexpected "resilience" in major advanced and emerging market economies around the world.
The updated figure, released in the latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, is 0.2 percentage points higher than the International Monetary Fund's previous forecast in October.
"We had simultaneously less inflation and more growth," IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told reporters ahead of the report's publication.
"It's not just a US story. There was a lot of resilience in many, many parts of the world in the last year and going into 2024," he said.
Despite the upgrade, global growth is predicted to remain below its recent historical average of 3.8 percent this year and next due to the continued impacts of elevated interest rates, the withdrawal of pandemic-related government support, and persistently low levels of productivity.
Among the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies, growth in European countries looks set to remain weak, reflecting ongoing challenges, while Japan and Canada are expected to fare slightly better.
The IMF's overall inflation outlook remained unchanged at 5.8 percent for 2024, but that masks a significant underlying shift between richer and poorer countries.
Inflation in advanced economies is now forecast to be 2.6 percent in 2024, down 0.4 percentage points from October, while emerging and developing economies are expected to hit an annual inflation rate of 8.1 percent, up 0.3 percentage points.
Much of the increase can be attributed to ongoing trouble in Argentina, where consumer price increases exceeded 200 percent last year amid an ongoing economic crisis.
