Open Menu

IMF Lifts Global Growth Forecast Citing Unexpected 'resilience'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 06:27 PM

IMF lifts global growth forecast citing unexpected 'resilience'

The IMF announced on Tuesday it has raised its 2024 global growth forecast to 3.1 percent, citing unexpected "resilience" in major advanced and emerging market economies around the world

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The IMF announced on Tuesday it has raised its 2024 global growth forecast to 3.1 percent, citing unexpected "resilience" in major advanced and emerging market economies around the world.

The updated figure, released in the latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, is 0.2 percentage points higher than the International Monetary Fund's previous forecast in October.

"We had simultaneously less inflation and more growth," IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told reporters ahead of the report's publication.

"It's not just a US story. There was a lot of resilience in many, many parts of the world in the last year and going into 2024," he said.

Despite the upgrade, global growth is predicted to remain below its recent historical average of 3.8 percent this year and next due to the continued impacts of elevated interest rates, the withdrawal of pandemic-related government support, and persistently low levels of productivity.

Among the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies, growth in European countries looks set to remain weak, reflecting ongoing challenges, while Japan and Canada are expected to fare slightly better.

The IMF's overall inflation outlook remained unchanged at 5.8 percent for 2024, but that masks a significant underlying shift between richer and poorer countries.

Inflation in advanced economies is now forecast to be 2.6 percent in 2024, down 0.4 percentage points from October, while emerging and developing economies are expected to hit an annual inflation rate of 8.1 percent, up 0.3 percentage points.

Much of the increase can be attributed to ongoing trouble in Argentina, where consumer price increases exceeded 200 percent last year amid an ongoing economic crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Canada Price Argentina Japan October Market From Government

Recent Stories

EU says Mercosur deal 'not quite there' but talks ..

EU says Mercosur deal 'not quite there' but talks continue

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine says three killed in attacks, shelling

Ukraine says three killed in attacks, shelling

12 minutes ago
 LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomor ..

LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow

12 minutes ago
 FPCCI, RUDA to hold 'Investment Re-imagined' sessi ..

FPCCI, RUDA to hold 'Investment Re-imagined' session on Feb 1

12 minutes ago
 Six development schemes approved

Six development schemes approved

12 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif criticizes PTI in Haroonabad election ..

Nawaz Sharif criticizes PTI in Haroonabad election rally

25 minutes ago
Business facilitation center inspected

Business facilitation center inspected

17 minutes ago
 Sindh Culture Minister inaugurates first modern sc ..

Sindh Culture Minister inaugurates first modern scientific lab to preserve archi ..

30 minutes ago
 Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with THF

Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with THF

32 minutes ago
 SCCI, PHDEC to collaborate for uplift of horticult ..

SCCI, PHDEC to collaborate for uplift of horticulture sector in KP

30 minutes ago
 Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advoca ..

Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advocate General

40 minutes ago
 Enhanced training for police officers ahead of gen ..

Enhanced training for police officers ahead of general election 2024 in district ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business