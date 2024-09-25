IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says they have complied with all conditions which were quite stringent

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday confirmed that Pakistan’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is in the final stages of approval, having met all of the conditions set by the global lender — some of which were particularly challenging.

"There is an IMF board meeting scheduled for tomorrow. We have complied with all of their conditions, which were quite stringent," the prime minister told reporters following the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The premier expressed profound gratitude to China, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, acknowledging that "without their support, this would not have been possible."

He also revealed that certain conditions were tied to China, which, once again, extended a helping hand and supported Pakistan, as it has done in the past.

The prime minister is also expected to meet IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva soon.

According to sources in the Ministry of Finance, the IMF executive board is set to meet today, where the approval of Pakistan’s loan is anticipated.

The premier emphasized that his government had taken on the economic challenges facing the nation and, with collective efforts, had made significant progress.

“Economic indicators are gradually improving through dedicated efforts around the clock,” the prime minister added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulating him on his passionate speech at the 79th session of the UNGA, where he focused on the Palestinian crisis.

"The way President Erdogan brought attention to the issue touched the hearts of everyone present in the Assembly hall," the prime minister commented after their meeting on the sidelines of the Assembly.

In his powerful speech, President Erdogan criticized Israel's military actions in Gaza and condemned the Western nations for their support of Israel. He emphasized that the values upheld by the United Nations and the West are eroding in Gaza due to the ongoing conflict, calling for a unified global response to end the aggression.

Prime Minister Shehbaz noted that Pakistan and Turkey enjoy "brotherly relations," and he announced that President Erdogan is expected to visit Pakistan in the near future.

Erdogan stated, "Alongside the children in Gaza, the United Nations system is also dying, the truth is dying, and the values the West claims to defend are dying one by one."