UrduPoint.com

IMF Lowers Global 2022 GDP Forecast From 4.9% To 4.4% - WEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 07:10 PM

IMF Lowers Global 2022 GDP Forecast From 4.9% to 4.4% - WEO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its forecast for global GDP growth in 2022 downward from 4.9% to 4.4% due to pressures caused by the ongoing pandemic, according to its updated World Economic Outlook (WEO), out on Tuesday.

"Global growth is expected to moderate from 5.9 in 2021 to 4.4 percent in 2022”half a percentage point lower for 2022 than in the October World Economic Outlook (WEO), largely reflecting forecast markdowns in the two largest economies," the report read.

Early withdrawal of monetary accommodation, continued supply shortages and other issues in the United States have produced a downward 1.2 percentage-point revision for the US, while in China pandemic-related disruptions induced a 0.8 percentage-point downgrade, it added. "The global economy enters 2022 in a weaker position than previously expected," the report said, noting that rising energy prices and supply disruptions have increased inflation, notably in the United States.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World China United States October From

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other â€“ realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other â€“ realme GT Master Edition

1 hour ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

2 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

2 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

2 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

2 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.