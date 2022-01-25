IMF Lowers Global 2022 GDP Forecast From 4.9% to 4.4% - WEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its forecast for global GDP growth in 2022 downward from 4.9% to 4.4% due to pressures caused by the ongoing pandemic, according to its updated World Economic Outlook (WEO), out on Tuesday.

"Global growth is expected to moderate from 5.9 in 2021 to 4.4 percent in 2022”half a percentage point lower for 2022 than in the October World Economic Outlook (WEO), largely reflecting forecast markdowns in the two largest economies," the report read.

Early withdrawal of monetary accommodation, continued supply shortages and other issues in the United States have produced a downward 1.2 percentage-point revision for the US, while in China pandemic-related disruptions induced a 0.8 percentage-point downgrade, it added. "The global economy enters 2022 in a weaker position than previously expected," the report said, noting that rising energy prices and supply disruptions have increased inflation, notably in the United States.