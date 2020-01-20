UrduPoint.com
IMF Lowers Global Economy Growth Forecast For 2020, 2021

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:03 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its global economy growth forecast both for 2020 and for 2021, to 3.3 percent and 3.4 percent respectively.

"Global growth is projected to rise from an estimated 2.

9 percent in 2019 to 3.3 percent in 2020 and 3.4 percent for 2021 a downward revision of 0.1 percentage point for 2019 and 2020 and 0.2 for 2021 compared to those in the October World Economic Outlook," the IMF said on Monday.

