IMF Lowers Global Growth Forecast to 3.6% for 2022, 2023 - World Economic Outlook

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its global economic growth forecast to 3.6% in 2022 and 2023 largely due to the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, according to its World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday.

"This report projects global growth at 3.6 percent in 2022 and 2023 - 0.8 and 0.2 percentage points lower than in the January forecast, respectively," the report said.

In 2021, global GDP growth reached 6.1 percent, according to the report.