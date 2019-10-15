The International Monetary Fund has lowered its forecast for Russia's 2019 GDP growth from 1.2 percent to 1.1 percent, according to the latest World Economic Outlook published on Tuesday

"In Russia, growth has been weaker this year than forecast in April, but is projected to recover next year, contributing to the upward revision to projected 2020 growth for the [Eurasia] region," the IMF said.

The IMF left its forecast for Russia's GDP growth in 2020 unchanged at 1.9 percent.