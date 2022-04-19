UrduPoint.com

IMF Lowers US Economic Growth Projection to 3.7% in 2022, 2.3% in 2023 - Report

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded its forecast for US economic growth by 0.3% to 3.7 percent in 2022 and to 2.3 percent next year, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report on Tuesday

The forecast for the United States was already downgraded in January, largely reflecting non-passage of the Build Back Better fiscal policy package and continued supply chain disruptions, the report said.

3 percentage point forecast markdown for 2022 in the current round reflects faster withdrawal of monetary support than in the previous projection - as policy tightens to rein in inflation - and the impact of lower growth in trading partners because of disruptions resulting from the war," the report added.

The IMF also said the significant inflationary pressure in the United States, among other countries, has strengthened considerably and become more broad-based, according to the report.

