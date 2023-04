WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its updated World Economic Outlook (WEO) report on Tuesday that it has maintained the economic growth forecast for China at 5.3% in 2023 and 4.5% in 2024.

Both figures remain unchanged from the previous WEO report that the IMF released in January.