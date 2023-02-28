IMF Mission to Visit Moldova From March 1-14 to Discuss Economic Prospects, Risks - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials will visit Moldova from March 1-14 to discuss the prospects and risks to the economic outlook with the country's leadership, the IMF office in Chisinau said.

"An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Mr. Ruben Atoyan will hold discussions with the Moldovan authorities in the context of the third review under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangements in Chişinău during March 1 - 14, 2023," the office said in a statement late Monday.

The parties will discuss recent macroeconomic developments, assess the outlook and risks for the economy, as well as follow up on the implementation of the program commitments, according to the statement.

In 2021, the IMF signed an agreement to launch a new 40-month program with Moldova, under which the country will receive $590 million.

Moldova is experiencing an acute economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and soaring inflation. The country's opposition has repeatedly accused the government of failing to cope with the economic crisis amid record inflation that reached 33.97% in September and deteriorating living standards.