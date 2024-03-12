IMF mission will arrive in Pakistan tonight

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that the mission is visiting Pakistan to hold economic assessment for the loan program.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2024) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission would arrive in Pakistan to night, the sources privy to the development said on Tuesday.

The sources said that the IMF would hold economic assessment during its visit.

“The assessment will be held during the visit from March 14 to 18,” said the sources, adding that the IMF mission is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan tonight for negotiations on economic assessments. The discussions between the IMF mission and the economic team would continue for four days.

They said that the new loan would also be demanded during this visit.

The Ministry of Finance sources said that the IMF mission would hold discussions with officials from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, and Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

Besides it, the IMF mission would also engage in discussions with officials from the State Bank, Planning Commission, and Petroleum Division.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Finance sources added that a schedule for negotiations between the IMF mission and the economic team has been prepared.