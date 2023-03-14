UrduPoint.com

IMF, Moldova Reach Agreement On Review For Extended Credit Facility - Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 09:24 PM

IMF, Moldova Reach Agreement on Review for Extended Credit Facility - Statement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Moldovan government have reached an agreement on the review needed for the Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility arrangements, the IMF said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Moldovan government have reached an agreement on the review needed for the Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility arrangements, the IMF said in a statement on Tuesday.

"IMF staff and the Moldovan authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on policies for completion of the third review under the Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility arrangements," the statement said.

The agreement was reached after discussions on the matter in Chisinau from March 1-14 were concluded, the statement said.

The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF's management and executive board by the end of April, the statement said.

IMF mission head Ruben Atoyan said completing the review will make $94.

4 million available to Moldova, which will bring the total disbursements under the program to nearly $369.3 million.

Atoyan emphasized that the Moldovan authorities met all the necessary criteria, but pointed out that they still need to make additional steps to promote the integrity, capacity and independence of the country's key anti-corruption institutions.

Moldova also has to enhance the enforcement of the anti-corruption legal framework, he said.

Atoyan welcomed Moldova's efforts to fight inflation, adding that the national bank reacted proactively to anchor inflation expectations.

He also noted that a modest economic recovery is expected for Moldova in 2023, one that will be supported by a recovery of domestic demand and better growth prospects of its trading partners.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Chisinau Independence Moldova March April All From Government Agreement National Bank Of Pakistan Million

Recent Stories

Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese I ..

Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese Interference in 'Coming Days' - ..

7 minutes ago
 Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Pre ..

Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Press Club

7 minutes ago
 Administrator warns strict action against encroach ..

Administrator warns strict action against encroachers

5 minutes ago
 European Council President Reaffirms Support for G ..

European Council President Reaffirms Support for Georgia's EU Membership Goal

5 minutes ago
 Netherlands to Send Drone Detection Radars, Minehu ..

Netherlands to Send Drone Detection Radars, Minehunter Ships to Ukraine - Defens ..

5 minutes ago
 Inflation enhanced due to agreement made with IMF ..

Inflation enhanced due to agreement made with IMF by Imran: Turi

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.