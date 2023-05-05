UrduPoint.com

IMF Monitoring Situation In Sudan For Domestic, Regional Impact - Georgieva

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 07:21 PM

IMF Monitoring Situation in Sudan for Domestic, Regional Impact - Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is monitoring the situation in Sudan very closely in terms of the impact domestically and beyond, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is monitoring the situation in Sudan very closely in terms of the impact domestically and beyond, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

"At the Fund, at this moment we cannot engage with anyone, but we continue to monitor very carefully - domestically, within Sudan, economic impact, and what is the spillover impact for the neighbors, but even beyond the neighbors," Georgieva said during the presentation of an IMF report on African economy in Nairobi, Kenya.

The IMF chief stressed that countries neighboring Sudan, which themselves are facing very significant social problems, now see flows of refugees from the conflict zone.

She also noted that the conflict has an impact on the security and perceptions of Africa.

"It is so important that efforts that are being made will lead to success," Georgieva added.

Sine mid-April, Sudan has been gripped by intense fighting between the armed forces and the rival paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, with the epicenter in Khartoum.

About 600 people have been killed in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said.

