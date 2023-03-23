IMF Monitors Banking System, Assess Implications For Financial Stability - Spokesperson

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is monitoring closely the situation in the global banking system and assessing the implication for financial stability, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is monitoring closely the situation in the global banking system and assessing the implication for financial stability, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday.

"We are looking very closely and monitoring the recent developments, and also assessing, in general, the implication for global financial stability, and also, of course, any policy implications," Kozack told reporters.

The IMF will discuss the situation in detail in its World Economic Outlook, Global Financial Stability Report, and other reports ahead of the upcoming IMF/World Bank meetings in April, she added.

The United States has been enveloped in a banking crisis that began with a federal takeover of two commercial banks, Silicon Valley and Signature.

Since, the banking industry rallied to bail out a third bank called First Republic.

A fourth bank, PacWest Bancorp, was reported to be in trouble on Wednesday after a 20% run on its customer deposits, requiring a cash infusion of $1.4 billion to keep it afloat.

All the institutions faced rapid and massive withdrawals of deposits by customers fearing the safety of their money.

A study by a group of private economists has concluded that some 186 US banks may have troubled finances that have not been reported, suggesting the banking crisis may be bigger than thought.

The crisis also took on an international dimension after renowned Swiss investment banking Credit Suisse went under last week and had to be bought by rival UBS.